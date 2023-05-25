Someecards Logo
Woman won't forgive father figure with cancer for childhood abandonment, brothers mad.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 25, 2023 | 4:00 PM
There are times when the onset of someone's illness can bring out the most forgiving parts of people, as they realize how limited their time is even if they've bad blood.

But that is simply not always the case. Sometimes, you just don't like someone, whether they're dying or not.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting to help her former father figure while he has cancer.

She wrote:

AITA for not being the nicest about my 'not father' having cancer?

I’m “Sophie” (22f) and I have two older half brothers (25m) and (27m). The man who had been raising me as my father (54m) found out I was not his biological child (my two older brothers are) when I was 7 and promptly abandoned me and divorced my mom. He was very involved up until this point and was actually in the middle of coaching my soccer team when it happened.

Sources: Reddit
