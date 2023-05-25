Woman won't forgive father figure with cancer for childhood abandonment, brothers mad.

There are times when the onset of someone's illness can bring out the most forgiving parts of people, as they realize how limited their time is even if they've bad blood.

But that is simply not always the case. Sometimes, you just don't like someone, whether they're dying or not.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting to help her former father figure while he has cancer.

She wrote:

AITA for not being the nicest about my 'not father' having cancer?