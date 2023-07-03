Angry son sick of dad judging his job, fills house with ants for petty revenge.

He has looked up where I was going when I told him I was staying at a hotel where a board game convention was being held (which was the truth). I didn't tell him the hotel, but he figured it out.

He has opened my mail, which, has allowed him to discover the name of the company (it was my tax forms, so no serious information).

Before I had moved out last year, he threw a temper tantrum saying I'd never be able to take care of myself and again said I'm making the biggest mistake of my life (I was 36 when I moved out, mind you, and was only staying with him bc of pandemic).