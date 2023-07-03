Angry son sick of dad judging his job, fills house with ants for petty revenge.

So, a few years ago I got an awesome new job. I love it so much, and I get to travel the country.
Only thing is, I have some sort of agreement where I can't tell anyone the name of the company or specifics of what I do; I can only give a general title and say it's a private company. That is as much as I've told my father, and told him I'm not doing anything illegal.
Of course, this did not sit well with my father. He has tried to keep tabs on what I'm doing; monitors every post I make on Facebook (to the point I'll post some random comment on a page that has absolutely nothing to do with him, and he'll say something to me about it that same day).
He has looked up where I was going when I told him I was staying at a hotel where a board game convention was being held (which was the truth). I didn't tell him the hotel, but he figured it out.
He has opened my mail, which, has allowed him to discover the name of the company (it was my tax forms, so no serious information).
Before I had moved out last year, he threw a temper tantrum saying I'd never be able to take care of myself and again said I'm making the biggest mistake of my life (I was 36 when I moved out, mind you, and was only staying with him bc of pandemic).
I explained to him that my first year at the company was part time, and I still managed to pay off my remaining 10k student loan debt, and would be full time going into my 2nd year, there was no reason to worry about finances.
He threw another tantrum and began screaming. I even told him I could probably rent out my place as an AirBNB if finances did become an issue. He responded with 'Nobody would ever want what you have!'
Well, that comment set me off. I've kept contact with him minimum since then. However, the other day, he began accusing me of working for the cartel. (Mind you, the cartel doesn't have w-2's, which he saw).
So, I was a bit upset.
I began taking ziploc bags and filling them with oregano, or flour, or a flour and sugar mix, or brown sugar. I would place them in places where I know he would be, such as his favorite recliner's cupholder, the nightstand beside it, his pillow, the toilet in his preferred bathroom.
I figured he would find them. The problem is... he didn't find them. Until several colonies of ants swarmed his house and he had to call an exterminator.
He yelled at me asking what all this stuff was, and I told him I had no idea, I've been in my apartment. I later learned the exterminator had told him what the contents of said packages actually were, and my dad has been leaving angry voicemails ever since lol.
I could also hear the exterminator laughing in the background hysterically, which was a nice cherry on top.
Awesome. I also worked one of those jobs where I travelled all over the world, but mostly in the US. One of my coworkers moved to a new subdivision and one of his new neighbors got nosy because he would leave with his suitcase some weeks, but others he would work from home.
On my suggestion, he started letting little statements slip around the nosy guy until he was convinced my coworker actually worked for the CIA.
For future reference, if you use a vacuum sealer to preserve a small brick of demerara sugar that is packaged in clear cellophane... it sort of looks like heroin - especiallyat a glance.
I realized this after I packaged up all 10 packs of my sugar & had a pile on my kitchen counter. (I'm the only person that uses it and it's cheaper to buy in bulk online.)
So, of course, I had to send a picture of the pile to my friend in LE.
He asked WTF it was (guess he was worried I'd gotten a dupe package as that had happened in town recently). I told him and he shared it with his coworkers - who all thought it was from a bust. They got a good laugh out of it and reminded me not to drive through one of the border patrol checkpoints with that visible in the backseat.
When I worked as a Yacht Captain, it was SOP to not reveal the name of the owner under most circumstances.
This often lead to wild guesses as to who's Yacht it was by acquaintances and the like.
One woman I went on a few dates with deduced that I was the owner, playing at being the captain so I wouldn't be pursued for my wealth.
If this is the US, opening your mail is illegal and he can be prosecuted by the feds. I know this because my grandma used to open my mail (I was 21, working full time and paying my bills and rent. (moved out a couple months later) and play 20 nosy questions.
I called the post office and a guy called her (post master?) and threatened her with prosecution unless she stopped. It’s called “Obstruction of Correspondence” and is a felony.
One of the many, many reasons I went NC.
Yes but a few factors here; I was living with him at the beginning of this job, so if I were to prosecute, I would have to have waited until I moved out, so I suppose I could now.
But also, for all the issues I've mentioned, he also has shown a compassionate side, in particular helping financially when i didn't have this job or when pandemic hit. But really just that one comment set me off, but trust me, I've heard much much worse from him.