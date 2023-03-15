Man angry gf focuses on her job and dissertation, won't party with him. UPDATE

People in relationships don't always mature at the same rate.

One couple that had been together for many years started to feel the strain on their relationship when they found themselves starting to have very different values. He says he just wants to spend time out with her, not just her friends. She says she would prefer saving up their money that would be spent on 'going out' for travel and quality time.

AITA for calling my girlfriend boring?

boringaitathrowaway

My (29M) girlfriend (25F) have been together for a little over 5 years. She’s rather introverted and doesn’t drink or enjoy going out. She’d rather stay in and watch a movie or go to a nice dinner.