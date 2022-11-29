10 men share something a woman has done to make them fall out of love.

What makes people fall in love is a million-dollar question. What makes people fall out of love is a two-million-dollar question. On a popular thread in the Ask Men Subreddit, men share what makes them fall out of love with someone.

1. Somizulfi says:

Waking on eggshells.

wgc123 adds:

Same here. Anything could make her blow up, so I ended up focussed almost entirely on avoiding that. Not healthy. Being divorced is so much less stressful. It’s so much easier to watch the kids, do the chores, and enjoy things when I’m not constantly worried about what will set her off next

2. SprinklesMore8471 says: