11 things that make women want to leave a date's place immediately.

You may have been dating for a few hours, or a few weeks, but eventually if the relationship progresses you're going to see each other's places. In this post on Reddit women were asked to share the thing that makes them want leave immediately if they go back to a guy's place. Here's a list of some of the most interesting:

1. 'Sexy' posters.

venomoth91

A poster of a hot bikini babe/porn star girl who looks nothing like me.

cuddlebugmommy

any bikini posters after age like 15 is just really cringe

area51cannonfooder