14 short kings respond to woman who says 'dating while short doesn't seem hard.'

Dating isn't the easiest thing to do for most people. Mustering up the courage the even ask someone out is hard. Short men claim to have it harder than tall and average-height men (I wouldn't know I'm 5'10.5). On a popular Reddit thread, a woman dating a short king wants to know what exactly is hard about being a short man.

She writes:

My boyfriend is 5’4". I’m 5’3", and all of my girlfriends are around 5’3" - to 5’6". There’s a total of 7 of us girls. We see a lot of social experiments online about how men get rejected if they’re short. One day we were all talking and somehow led to that topic. My boyfriend has been with well over thirteen girls in his life, and all of my friends agree that they’d be with him if they had the chance. So my question is, has height been a problem for you, or is it all mostly made up for views/controversy?