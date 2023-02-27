15 people share the most f**ked up thing their ex did after a breakup.

Breakups are not for the faint of heart, and this applies even more so if your ex is vindictive or prone to lashing out.

It's completely natural and healthy to have a strong emotional reaction to a breakup. Our brains are going through a chemical withdrawal when we split from a partner, and in many cases we have to fundamentally rebuild our daily lives.

Not to mention the fact that not all breakups are mutually decided, which leaves one former partner feeling scorned and rejected.

Countless songs have been written about the deep rage, sadness, and unhinged breakdowns that follow a separation for good reason.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the most f**ked up thing an ex did after the breakup, and it confirms musicians aren't the only ones completely losing it in the name of love.

1. From SpaceShipET:

Said she was pregnant and sent me a positive test. I searched positive pregnancy test results on Google imagines…it was the first one to pop up.