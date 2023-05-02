18 couples who met in bizarre and unconventional ways share their meet-cute story.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'How did you meet your significant other?' couples everwhere were ready to share their weird, hilarious, or adorably romantic love story.
I met my lady because i got punched in the face at a bar...by the guy she was dating. - Mythos01
Met my Spanish girlfriend in Munich last summer. I told her i was the best America has to offer when it comes to Salsa dancing...she ended up laughing at me all night. - buttluvin
One night stand. Forgot eachothers names and he had to drop me off at my place. Even though he's a pretty shy guy he summoned the courage to stop by my house a few days later to ask me for my name and to go on a real date. We have been pretty much inseparable ever since (2 years) - HelloMyLove
I stole his crutches. He couldn't move until I returned from using them as 'oars' for a boat (a wheelie office chair) that I was...'sailing' around the courtyard at sixth form. I hadn't met him before that day.