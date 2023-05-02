18 couples who met in bizarre and unconventional ways share their meet-cute story.

In a time when most people meet their soulmate swiping through photos on a device, a classic in-person chance encounter can be a thrilling tale...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'How did you meet your significant other?' couples everwhere were ready to share their weird, hilarious, or adorably romantic love story.

1.

I met my lady because i got punched in the face at a bar...by the guy she was dating. - Mythos01

2.

Met my Spanish girlfriend in Munich last summer. I told her i was the best America has to offer when it comes to Salsa dancing...she ended up laughing at me all night. - buttluvin

3.

One night stand. Forgot eachothers names and he had to drop me off at my place. Even though he's a pretty shy guy he summoned the courage to stop by my house a few days later to ask me for my name and to go on a real date. We have been pretty much inseparable ever since (2 years) - HelloMyLove

4.