16 people reveal the cringiest thing they've ever done to get a crush's attention.

Dating can be an exhausting and humiliating endeavor, but the lure of running off into the sunset holding hands while "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" plays during the credits is always tempting...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the cringiest thing you have done to get a crush's attention?" people were ready to reveal the embarrassing or deeply desperate grand gestures they've attempted in the pursuit of true love.

I asked her out by parking outside her house and writing it on the windows of my car in car chalk. She sent the dog outside and said "You should leave. My dog is outside he's pretty mean." - discoslimjim

In 12th grade I had a huge crush on this guy in one of my classes. I knew his favorite book and movie was Fight Club, so I Googled everything about it (along with watching the movie). On Valentine's Day, I sent him a card that said I want to have your abortion and gave him my phone number. - PregnantMexicanTeens

