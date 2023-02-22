17 people share the absolute worst excuse an ex ever used to dump them.

Breakups are never easy, but when exes get creative and dare to avoid the "it's not you it's me" line, it can at least be a funny story in hindsight...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst excuse an ex gave you for why you should break up?" people were ready to share the most embarrassing, confusing, or hilarious reasons they were dumped.

1.

"It's not like we ever said we were officially exclusive, or even dating." We had lived together for over a year, sharing bills, holidays, sex, family events. Yeah I guess I never officially mentioned I thought we were dating. Oops. - pointylittlehands

2.

I'm still embarrassed by this. In high school I broke up with an amazing girl because I didn't like the way she sang my favorite song... - robotrock1382 3.

"Because you don't get angry enough when something bothers you." I try to solve my problems calmly and rational (and am successful in doing so). She was just..weird I think. - meomeomeo

4.