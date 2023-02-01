17 people share things that are 'attractive' but they don't understand why.

Attractive qualities aren't an exact science. What one person finds attractive, another may not. There are also things that society says are the standard for attractiveness, but those also can't be blanketed on everyone.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, people share the things that are common 'attractive' qualities that they can't stand.

1. TaisDoubt says:

Sharp cheekbones, Angelina Joulie style.

2. Careful_Hearing6304 says:

Very muscular men. It's hot when they look fit and healthy but after a certain point it looks ridiculous and unnatural.

3. MoneyPowerNexis says: