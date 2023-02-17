16 waiters share what went down on the most awkward date they ever served.

Waiting tables is stressful enough without watching a tipsy couple start a fight and split their assets over the guacamole...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Waiters/Waitresses, what is the most awkward date you've witnessed at work?" people who work in the service industry were ready to share the most uncomfortable romantic moments they overheard on the clock.

1.

Couple walks in in jeans, ratty t-shirts. Guy pulls my coworker aside, says he wants to propose. They spend 80% of the meal on their phones barely saying a word to each other. They get like huge meals - we're talking Ultimate Feast stuff your face this isn't sexy at all foods.