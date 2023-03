Let's be real. Men don't know a whole lot about women and their bodies. The American education system isn't built to educate men about women's bodies. Show a man a diagram of the female reproductive system, and tell him it's a map of India and he may believe you.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, men share things they learned about women only after being with one.

They write:

1. bluebirdgm says:

It’s more under than in front.

2. MR_Butt-Licker says:

Their discharge can bleach underwear.

3. Manu442 says: