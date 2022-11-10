33 men share the words and phrases that make them instantly pass on a dating profile.

The wonderful world of deciphering dating profiles. You scroll for hours and hours, looking at pictures and reading profiles–swipping left, and swipping right. You go on endles dates, and over time you develope a shorthand for figuring out who's a match and who isn't, right?

In this Reddit thread men were asked to share the words that make them instantly "nope out of a dating profile." Below are 33 of the most popular nopes.

1. BissySitch

Name, 21 *I'm actually 19. Always is an instant no from me.

2. Late_Fiddler