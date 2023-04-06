Someecards Logo
Neglectful BF is getting matching tattoos with another woman; it's her roommate

Carson Cupello
Apr 6, 2023 | 5:00 PM
Ever regret getting a tattoo? How about someone else's?

u/Loud_Dragonfruit_380 was concerned when she found out her bf was getting a matching tattoo with another woman so she went to Reddit for some clarity to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for not wanting my bf to get matching tattoos with another girl."

My bf (m24) wants to get matching tattoos with his friend (f24). They’ve known each other about 6 months longer than I (f24) have known my now bf, so they aren’t childhood best friends or anything like that. I’ve known my bf for about a year and we’ve been dating since 6 months.

They are going on an overnight trip to see a concert soon and decided to get matching tattoos. I only found this out because the girl, who’s also my friend and flatmate, casually mentioned it. My bf hadn’t told me about that tattoo at this point.

Interesting...

He organised the whole tattoo, messaging the tattoo artist and planning the (pretty big) tattoo. (Which I also only found out because of the girl he’s getting the tattoo with) I mention that he’s doing the organisation because he usually doesn’t plan anything for the both of us.

