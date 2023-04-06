Neglectful BF is getting matching tattoos with another woman; it's her roommate

Ever regret getting a tattoo? How about someone else's?

u/Loud_Dragonfruit_380 was concerned when she found out her bf was getting a matching tattoo with another woman so she went to Reddit for some clarity to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for not wanting my bf to get matching tattoos with another girl."

My bf (m24) wants to get matching tattoos with his friend (f24). They’ve known each other about 6 months longer than I (f24) have known my now bf, so they aren’t childhood best friends or anything like that. I’ve known my bf for about a year and we’ve been dating since 6 months.

They are going on an overnight trip to see a concert soon and decided to get matching tattoos. I only found this out because the girl, who’s also my friend and flatmate, casually mentioned it. My bf hadn’t told me about that tattoo at this point.

Interesting...