She spends years writing 'visual novel game'; her 'bored' BF 'has no plans' to play it.

Seriously. After a fight with his seemingly super talented girlfriend, this dude came to Reddit to ask:
Valuable_Frosting812 writes:
My (27) gf (24) has been working on a visual novel game as a side project for almost 2 years and recently finished it.
She wanted me to play it, but I initially declined since I'm not into visual novels or reading long stories. But after she begged, I gave it a try and played for a good 15 mins.
Now I can tell she put in a lot of effort in the writing and the art, and it was a good start, but I just got tired of reading and stopped.
She asked what I thought and wanted me to eventually finish it and tell her what I thought about the choices and the endings, but I told her I had no plans to.
She looked shocked and asked if it was boring. I told her no, it's just that I'm just not into this type of genre and she knows I'm not into reading but asked me to make an exception this time since she made it.
After I made it clear I wasn't continuing, she hasn't talked to me. I got upset because I think she is being childish and wants to blackmail me into doing something I don't want.
I already know that she is talented and smart so just because I don't want to play it doesn't mean I don't support her. Some of my friends agree she's being immature but others think I should be more supportive. So AITA (am I the a-hole)?
Ok so you don’t know what blackmailing is.
Starboard_Pete agress:
He really should be reading more.
YTA (You're the a-hole). Do you honestly think being in a relationship means only doing things YOU like to do? Never having to compromise? Never having to phone it in and put on a smile for someone you love even if you don't feel like it? If you care about your girlfriend, her happiness should mean more to you than your temporary minor inconvenience.
She really is asking the barest of minimums from you and you can't even do that. End the relationship so she can find someone who actually values her, and don't enter into another one until you're ready to stop being so selfish.
YTA. My husband has hobbies that I normally would never take a second look at, but every time he goes to the store to grab something I insist on going with him because I find it so fun to watch him get excited about stuff and help him find what he’s looking for.
And when he’s completed something he’s been working on for a day or two, I look at it for a while and gush over how great the details are and how awesome it is and how proud of him I am.
I can’t imagine watching him working on something so intense and complicated and difficult for literal years, and then not putting more than 15 minutes worth of effort towards looking at it. I’d start thinking about whether or not you truly have feelings for this girl.
YTA. She should definitely dump you.
Let's hope OP's gf finds a man who isn't the absolute worst.