BF won't share his food with GF, catches her, throws it out, she walks. AITA?

Food is a love language and this guy is not fluent.

One man refused to let his girlfriend even try his food. They each made their own meals but sometimes she wanted to try his or would eat his leftovers. He caught her going for his Tupperware in the fridge and finally lost it.

AITA for throwing away food I know my gf wanted?

InevitablePangolin45

I 24(m) live with my 23(f) gf and recently threw away the leftovers of a meal I cooked because she said she wanted to try some.

For a bit of background when we moved in together we agreed that we would each only cook for ourselves and use our own dishes (my idea).