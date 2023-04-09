BF won't share his food with GF, catches her, throws it out, she walks. AITA?

One man refused to let his girlfriend even try his food. They each made their own meals but sometimes she wanted to try his or would eat his leftovers. He caught her going for his Tupperware in the fridge and finally lost it.
I 24(m) live with my 23(f) gf and recently threw away the leftovers of a meal I cooked because she said she wanted to try some.
For a bit of background when we moved in together we agreed that we would each only cook for ourselves and use our own dishes (my idea).
The issue is sometimes she will now ask if she can have a bite of the food I am cooking "just to try it" or wants to eat some of the leftovers I cook and then she offers to cook for both of us the next night. She now claims that its a ridiculous rule to have and that I should grow out of the rule by now.