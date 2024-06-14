'Should I tell my friend that I didn’t realize we were dating?' + UPDATE

In the beginning I wasn't socialising much because it’s really hard to find friends here when everyone already knows everyone. My country and region are doing well, no confirmed cases in town yet, but it definitely didn't help with making friends. I’ve also been pretty busy because I decided to buy a house.

It just kinda happened because my boss knew the previous owners and it was super cheap since it needed a lot of work, but it definitely made this move feel very permanent. Then in May this guy (let’s call him Erik) and I got stuck in the social distancing queue outside the pharmacy together and started talking. I told him I was new and he invited me to a bbq with his friends.