Guy asks 'unattractive' friend to join him for double date, friend shows him up. UPDATED

Two weeks later, the OP returned with an update.

"UPDATE: First time I dressed up for a double date and my friend didn’t like it"

Charming_Golf274

A lot of people wanted an update so here it is. Lets start with my friend Joel. I explained to him what happened and how it made me feel and he apologized. It was a bit of a forced apology but its been two weeks and he has actually changed a bit.

I explained that he should be more attentive with his dates and he took it to heart. He is still the same guy but now he at least tries to actually connect with his date. Jean, well not much, we started hanging out but i don’t know much about what happened with her and Joel. Just that it didn’t worked out. I will take that.