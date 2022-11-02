Someecards Logo
29 women share the dumbest question they've ever been asked on a first date.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 2, 2022 | 2:18 PM
Ahh, the wonderful world of dating. It's a jungle out there, and although it's a necessary evil (unless you want to stay single or have an arranged marriage–no judgement), it can be a bit much. In a post on the AskWomen subreddit, people were asked about the dumbest question they were subjected to on a first date. Here are 29 of the craziest....

1. ATVig says:

Had a guy ask me if I was really attached to my children. When I didn’t answer and just made a questioning face, he went on to explain that he doesn’t date women with kids (single mom was clearly stated on my profile) so he was hoping I’d say no and…just get rid of them I guess?!

2. SparklyLobster says:

I complimented the waitress' eyeshadow.

He says, "Are you trying to set up a 3 way?"

...n... noooo.

