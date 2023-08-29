'AITA for dumping my boyfriend after he refused to buy me tampons?'

Your boyfriend was embarassed because his ego wanted to get in the way of his misperception about manhood. It's selfish, egotistical, shallow minded and cowardly.

If he is so simple minded that he gets confused looking through the selection at the store, why couldn't he simply ask someone for help? That's what the employees in the store are there for, oh right... his ego.

The fact is, he offered to perform an errand for you as a favor. Then he reneged on that offer because it damaged his fragile ego.

So in doing all the shopping for groceries, the cooking and a majority of cleaning, I also buy the pads and tampons for my child and my wife. If your boyfriend is that incompetent, you are better off with someone more intelligent.