Woman won't return expensive gift to the 'obsessed' guy who 'love bombed' her.

When a person made it clear that her intentions were strictly casual, she found herself in a sticky situation. So, she came to Reddit's 'Am I the A-hole' fourm to ask:

ChickadeeKnight writes:

I met this guy about 3 months ago, we’ll call him “Bob”. Bob and I met on a dating app and hooked up. I made it clear from the start I was just looking for hookups and nothing serious. We had a good time, and I said I would like to keep hanging out as friends or fwb (friends with benefits).

He said he was ok with this.

For the next few weeks he showered me in gifts, constantly, and also admitted that he was into me. None of this, is stuff I asked for, and I made it clear I still wasn’t into him, and was not gonna reciprocate.