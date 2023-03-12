Man runs into former middle school bully, she asks him out. UPDATED

In this case, literally. Seeing someone who tormented you in your youth as an adult can instantly transport you back to being that scared kid. One man was confronted by his middle school bully and was very surprised by what she wanted.
I (27M) was heavily bullied since the beginning of kindergarten until the end of middle school, when I transferred in a different town.
My classroom had 15 children, me excluded. Out of these 15, 7 of them used to bully me constantly and the other 8 simply ignored what was happening.
Out of the 7 bullies, 4 did some particularly heavy sh*t (I will call them the B team. You can guess what B stands for), while the other 3 did some random lighter things ( throwing paper scraps at me, stealing pencils and things like that. I will call them the C team) or acted as "followers" for the B team.