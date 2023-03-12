Man runs into former middle school bully, she asks him out. UPDATED

Childhood trauma can really follow you.

In this case, literally. Seeing someone who tormented you in your youth as an adult can instantly transport you back to being that scared kid. One man was confronted by his middle school bully and was very surprised by what she wanted.

I (27M) met a girl (27F) who used to bully me when we were little. Now she is asking me out and I don't know what to do.

ThrowRAUncleIroh

I (27M) was heavily bullied since the beginning of kindergarten until the end of middle school, when I transferred in a different town.

My classroom had 15 children, me excluded. Out of these 15, 7 of them used to bully me constantly and the other 8 simply ignored what was happening.