Guy flustered when girl talks to him at gym; says 'I don't know how to do this.' Updated!

"TIFU by talking to a cute girl at the gym."

So this happened this morning, I figured atleast one person may get a kick out of this. First off, I have social anxiety. It's especially bad when talking to girls, 1000x worse when I find them attractive. I recently got into extremely good shape. Not only have I noticed I get treated extremely differently I've noticed girls actually take notice to me sometimes.

While finishing my run on the treadmill I started to warm down and finish my run with a small walk. Inevitably at one point I looked over and made eye contact with a cute girl two machine down, being naturally nervous I smiled and looked away straight after.