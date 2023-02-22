Guy flustered when girl talks to him at gym; says 'I don't know how to do this.' Updated!

So this happened this morning, I figured atleast one person may get a kick out of this. First off, I have social anxiety. It's especially bad when talking to girls, 1000x worse when I find them attractive. I recently got into extremely good shape. Not only have I noticed I get treated extremely differently I've noticed girls actually take notice to me sometimes.
While finishing my run on the treadmill I started to warm down and finish my run with a small walk. Inevitably at one point I looked over and made eye contact with a cute girl two machine down, being naturally nervous I smiled and looked away straight after.
A moment passed and she cleaned her machine off and stood on the treadmill next to me gesturing at my ear buds. I took them off and she proceeded to ask my what kind of headphones they were. Everything went quickly down hill from here.