Guy shows GF cute bird, she makes TikTok making fun of him, refuses to take it down.

We're living in a time of constant surveillance, both from big tech companies and from loved ones hoping to viral on social media.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a guy asked if he's wrong for not wanting his GF to post a TikTok making fun of him. He wrote:

"AITA (M20) for not wanting my girlfriend (F21) to post a TikTok making fun of me?"

My (M20) girlfriend (F21) and I were going out today and I saw a little bird that I thought was cute. I took out my phone and recorded it, telling my girlfriend how cute I think it is. She recorded me telling her that and recording the bird. She then posted the video on TikTok and wrote “new ick unlocked.”