Guy shows GF cute bird, she makes TikTok making fun of him, refuses to take it down.

We're living in a time of constant surveillance, both from big tech companies and from loved ones hoping to viral on social media.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a guy asked if he's wrong for not wanting his GF to post a TikTok making fun of him. He wrote:
My (M20) girlfriend (F21) and I were going out today and I saw a little bird that I thought was cute. I took out my phone and recorded it, telling my girlfriend how cute I think it is. She recorded me telling her that and recording the bird. She then posted the video on TikTok and wrote “new ick unlocked.”
I saw it and got mad at her because I don’t like being made fun of like that, and she told me to relax because it is just a TikTok trend. I told her to take it down but she didn’t for a while. I got mad at her and she finally took it down but called me a party pooper and is ignoring me rn. AITA?
AnakinSkywalkerisfav wrote:
NTA, you saw a cute bird and took a video, something that isn't "icky" at all. Your girlfriend proceeded to make a video mocking this and calling you gross for it. If there's a tiktok trend of calling completely normal and non-disgusting things gross then she shouldn't take part in it, and especially shouldn't use you, her boyfriend, as a punching bag.
And then dismiss your feelings of hurt because she made fun of you as being "a party pooper," and then ignored you.
shriek52 wrote:
NTA. What your girlfriend actually unlocked is a rare combination of the maturity level of a middle schooler and boomer humour ("making fun of your partner is soooo hilarious"). That's an achievement I wouldn't be proud of if I were her.
FerociousFrizzlyBear wrote:
NTA. Please show us the cute bird.
pupperoni42 wrote:
NTA. Publicly insulting someone is never a good look, and the person who is supposed to love you and support you thinks it's humorous to do that for views. Maybe look up one of those quizzes on whether your relationship is healthy to help you see whether she does other things to put you down and regularly ignores your reasonable requests.
One incident is too little to go on, but she doesn't sound like someone I'd want to be in a relationship with.
WhatInTheMotherTruck wrote:
NTA- being friendly with and kind to animals is a total green flag. Not an ick. The second you said you were uncomfortable with the post it should’ve been taken down. Honestly, I think before posting anybody it should be common sense to ask them first and if they say no don’t post it.
The only ick here is her telling you to “relax” when you’re simply setting a boundary (an extremely valid and understandable one at that), and then proceeding to give you the cold shoulder. That’s icky.
Clearly, OP is NTA. His GF, on the other hand, she's certainly a big AH.