Guy walks out on date who ordered expensive food; says he's not apologizing.

I (27M) am single and living in a large city. I’ve been single for awhile but I recently started going out on dates again, using mostly the apps.
I have 4 really close friends that I’ve known for years. 2 of them are dating each other (well call them B and Z). Z (26F) has been my friend since college and she works as a nurse. She constantly asks about my dating life as I’m the only single person in the group currently.
So she said she wanted to set me up with her coworker (Lauren). She showed me pics, she seemed cute enough. Z did say Lauren had a kid, which normally would be a dealbreaker. I don’t date moms typically but she was cute so we started talking for a few weeks. We spoke for about 3 weeks until we made plans to meet for dinner last Friday.