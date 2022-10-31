Guy walks out on date who ordered expensive food; says he's not apologizing.

I (27M) am single and living in a large city. I’ve been single for awhile but I recently started going out on dates again, using mostly the apps.

I have 4 really close friends that I’ve known for years. 2 of them are dating each other (well call them B and Z). Z (26F) has been my friend since college and she works as a nurse. She constantly asks about my dating life as I’m the only single person in the group currently.