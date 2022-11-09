Someecards Logo
'Outdoorsy' guy refuses to be set up with girl in wheelchair; gets called 'ableist.'

Amy Goldberg
Nov 9, 2022 | 9:18 PM
Apparentlyableist asks, "AITA for allegedly being ableist?"

I am a single, mid 30’s guy who is part of a decent sized social group

Another person from this group that I don’t know that well, Laura, approached me at a get-together and said she has a friend she wanted to set me up with. I'm not opposed to being set up, but Laura and I don't really know each other well and I'm not so socially outgoing that going out with just anyone is especially appealing.

I said I wasn’t really sure, trying to politely decline. Laura says she was told I've been set up before, and her friend is great etc.

I was doing the whole “eh I don't know…” thing, trying to not be too brusque with a flat “no” and hoping she’ll pick up on the obvious lack of interest and stop putting me in this uncomfortable situation.

