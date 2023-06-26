Man asks GF to stop telling white lies about relationship, she says 'it's no big deal.'

Even the smallest lie can grow into something unmanageable, and before you know it you're tracking your steps in order to keep up with the lie.
This, among other reasons, is why it's best to avoid lying even in petty ways. It's also why noticing a pattern of white lies can be a red flag in a partner, even if the lies themselves seem innocuous.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my girlfriend to stop saying things that aren’t true about us?
So my girlfriend and I have been dating for 7 months (we are both late 20s), and things have been going good! This issue however has been our first argument so to speak. So the past month or so we’ve been getting serious, and talking about moving in together. Not sure if this was the catalyst for this behavior but I digress.
So I notice if we are out places, my girlfriend will tell little white lies to strangers and such. For instance, we were out walking my dog, and a couple asked if they could pet him, we said yes and that led to them asking how old he was and if he was a shelter dog blah blah blah.
Before I could even pipe up, my girlfriend steps in and goes, oh well we got him several years ago and he’s just been the best dog to cuddle with over the years and my life wouldn’t be the same if we hadn’t adopted him. Another example. We went to a restaurant that I enjoy going to, and struck up a conversation with a new bartender, and she said that this place was our date night place for several years.
So they are lies. I mean not a huge deal, as they aren’t hurting anyone, but for some reason this just irks me to know end. So I asked her why she felt the need to do this because it bugged me a bit. She said it wasn’t a big deal, that she just wanted to feel included in my previous life.
And that even though my ex and I adopted my dog together, it’s her dog now, and telling strangers this makes her feel better? I was nice but please asked her to not do that anymore as it makes me uncomfortable. She agreed to stop but said I was blowing it out of proportion and being an a$$&ole over something small and has been pouty all day. AITA?
TheVue221 wrote:
NTA. I would find this odd and troubling, but then I hate being lied to. You see her lie all the time, you have to wonder how much she lies to you.
Mentalcomposer wrote:
NTA. The idea that she wants to feel included in your previous life is strange. Really really strange. That’s not how it works. I’m not exactly sure if that’s a reflection of anything really, it just feels a little… obsessive, all consuming maybe? Idk. Just gives me bad vibes.
butterfly_cats wrote:
NTA.
OP, this is a giant, flaming red flag. 2 main reasons.
1 - As everyone has said, there is a good chance she will lie to your friends and family. How are you going to explain that? She may also be lying to you about things. Are you comfortable with someone who lies regularly about your life?
2 - I haven't seen this mentioned but holy cow, what a jealous streak your gf has! She is so insecure, she can't stand the thought of you having a past so she lies to strangers to feel better. I can guarantee this will not be the last thing she gets jealous over. Anything from your past will be hidden or changed or fought over because she can't stand the thought of you before you met her.
Not only is it jealous and insecure, it's incredibly codependent and she's trying to force that onto you. Trying to fuse herself more permanently into your life, even the bits she wasn't in. It's only been 7 months. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Personally, this is just a disaster waiting to happen because she sounds like she's got some serious issues to overcome. I'd tread very carefully.
elsie78 wrote:
NTA. That's really weird. Here's my thing - if you're going to lie about small stuff, how can I trust you with the bigger things?
And her lies border on delusional IMO.
rockyoon wrote:
NTA— Her lies don’t seem to be harming anybody, so not that big of a deal. But I would be worried about what else she might be lying to you about.