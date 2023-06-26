Man asks GF to stop telling white lies about relationship, she says 'it's no big deal.'

Even the smallest lie can grow into something unmanageable, and before you know it you're tracking your steps in order to keep up with the lie.

This, among other reasons, is why it's best to avoid lying even in petty ways. It's also why noticing a pattern of white lies can be a red flag in a partner, even if the lies themselves seem innocuous.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his GF her small lies make him feel uncomfortable.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my girlfriend to stop saying things that aren’t true about us?