Man asks new GF about tattoo of his name, she says 'it's not you, it's none of your business.'

Getting someone's name tattooed on you is a bold move, and it's a bold move that is bound to inspire some questions from people who see the tattoo.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for asking the girl he's seeing about her name tattoo. He wrote:

"AITA for keeping asking the girl I'm seeing about her name tattoo?"

So I’m (27M) dating this girl (24F) for about a month now, and the last time we got together I noticed she has a very small tattoo on the back of her neck. I had never seen it before because it’s covered by her hair. Now here's the weirdest thing: she has MY NAME tattooed.