Man ditches date at gas station on her birthday after she demanded he pay for hotel. 'AITA?'

"AITA For Ghosting Mid Date?"

Here's the story:

So I[27M] matched with this woman[40s F] on tinder and things were going alright. Threw a few jokes and she just replied with, "tomorrow is my birthday" and eluded to wanting to hang out. I thought why not, I don't have anything going on. She was going to celebrate with her family on Friday and wanted to meet up for a beer on Saturday.

Fast forward to Saturday she messages me the location of the bar and wants me to come because she's lonely on her birthday. Well as soon as I show up I buy a beer and she wants to leave. I should have seen this as a red flag already because I didn't even really get to know her through one beer.