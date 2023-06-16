Man tells GF to 'shut up' after she makes jokes about friend with cancer, she retaliates.

Ideally, you're never in a position where you feel the need to tell someone you're dating to pipe down.
However, life is often less than ideal, leaving you in a position to figure out when to speak up and when to let someone make their own bed and lie in it.
He wrote:
AITA for 'silencing' my GF?
I (M28) have been dating my GF, Nancy (F25), for about 2 months now. We met on a blind date that our friends set us up on and have been seeing each other relatively regularly since then. I'm not entirely sure if we are officially BF/GF, but Nancy seems to think so. Nancy describes herself as a bit of a 'mean girl.' I honestly thought she was joking for a while, as she is typically quite nice.
However, she has an awful tendency to insult people based primarily on their appearance. These insults can happen anywhere and any time, and can be targeted at literally anyone. Of course, she never says these things about the person right in front of them. The other day, I invited Nancy to a family friend's event we were having. My mother's friend, Sarah, had just gotten out of the hospital for cancer.
Sarah's family and my family are very close; I've known them since I was born and consider them to be extended family. Due to cancer and chemotherapy, Sarah no longer has hair and is very thin. Once Nancy saw her, she started smirking. I literally pleaded with her not to say anything rude, and she agreed but told me that I was ruining her fun.
Fast forward, I'm chatting with my mother (F55) and sister (F24). Nancy walks by and says hello. She chats for a bit before starting to make several highly offensive jokes about Sarah and her appearance. I will not repeat anything, but her jokes mainly pertained to baldness and anorexia. My mother and sister looked mortified, and so was I. I literally had my jaw hanging open for a good few seconds.
Once I snapped out of it, I firmly told Nancy to stop and that no one found her s#$ty sense of humor funny except herself. She got upset and said that I was being controlling and misogynistic for trying to silence her. I maintained my position and reaffirmed that her comments were insane. She got even more upset and asked that we leave.
I said it would be rude for me to go, as it was still relatively early, and she ended up leaving on her own. AITA?
UPDATE - I was complaining about you-know-who to my friend who introduced on the phone. He deada$$ told me that he introduced us on April Fools for a reason 😭
Fartin_Scorsese had a crucial question:
NTA, but what exactly is the appeal of this awful person? Hot sex?
And OP answered:
She was very good looking, but ever time she's done something like this she has become less so.
fhdjdfhjdfjhdfjdf had a similar question:
NTA but why do you still hang out with this girl?????
OP had no real defense:
At this stage I don't know 😭
BoringSunflower had a warning:
NTA. If she’s going to call you misogynistic and controlling for telling her to stop bullying a cancer patient, be prepared for her to label you an abuser when you break up.
jicamahoe wrote:
Wow. NTA. But OP, the next time someone brags about being a mean girl, take them seriously. it’s still early days. break up with her. she seems like an awful person to be around.
catskilkid wrote:
NTA. If she's doing this as a 25 yo, it's ingrained in her system. There is no excuse for 'mean girls' unless that's your thing and that's another post for you to write. Anyone that mean to strangers probably has the same thoughts about friends and probably you and your family. To even make those comments about a cancer survivor shows a lack of empathy and a questionable moral center. RUN!!!
And OP responded:
'It's ingrained in her system.'
I met her mom and dad once. It didn't take me very long to realize where she got it from.
Jealous_Art_3922 wrote:
Your friend introduced you to this horrid person as an April Fool's Prank?!!
I'd say he's not quite as big an AH as the ex-girlfriend, but he's pretty darn close!!!!
This is a 'time to cut this friend out of your life' incident. IMHO.
Clearly, OP wasn't TA for 'silencing' her, but he will be TA if he doesn't dump her.