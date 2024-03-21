'My tinder date turned out to be my childhood nemesis so I decided to prank her.' UPDATED

"My tinder date turned out to be my childhood nemesis."

I've never really told anyone but the very first person I've ever hated was a girl from my childhood who stole my precious balloon. I was about 9 at the time and was an inpatient for private reasons. The hospital was pretty far from home so my parents couldn't see me often but on one particular day, my mom left me a balloon with a "get well soon" on it.

I was fixated on it because it made me feel close to my parents so I would take it with me wherever I was taken. And then, that evening, curious me went out of my ward and ended up getting lost cause tons of people were all over the place. The balloon ended up slipping away and I went after it.... only for this one girl about my age to grab it.