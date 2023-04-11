12 people debate whether the term 'red flags' is being misused.

In a post on Reddit user cctvjh argued their case about issues with the term "red flags"...

I feel like these days basically everything is a red flag. I mean it's good that people, especially young woman, are starting to not settle for the bare minimum, but at the same time it seems like now everything is considered a red flag and should be a reason not to date.

IMO a red flag is either a personality trait that's worrying/clashes too much with my own, or a behaviour that's clearly indicative of deeper (dangerous/worrying/possibly ab*sive) issues. The rest is just icks or simply people not being perfect as they often are.