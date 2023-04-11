12 people debate whether the term 'red flags' is being misused.

In a post on Reddit user cctvjh argued their case about issues with the term "red flags"...
I feel like these days basically everything is a red flag. I mean it's good that people, especially young woman, are starting to not settle for the bare minimum, but at the same time it seems like now everything is considered a red flag and should be a reason not to date.
IMO a red flag is either a personality trait that's worrying/clashes too much with my own, or a behaviour that's clearly indicative of deeper (dangerous/worrying/possibly ab*sive) issues. The rest is just icks or simply people not being perfect as they often are.
It's just annoying nowadays that no matter what you do, or your S/O does, someone will point out something as a red flag and warn you against being with them even tho you either 1. know the person and know they are perfectly fine or 2. already know your differences and know you can work through them as most couples do.