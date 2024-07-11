'My Tinder date stole from me. He texted today to plan a second date.' UPDATED

"My Tinder date stole my expensive perfumes. He texted today to plan a second date."

I don’t believe it! I’m starting to regret ending my loveless marriage. I got divorced about a year ago and I’ve been on tinder for a month now. Went for walks and coffee a few times. One guy was nice and pleasant. After a few dates we ended up in my apartment.

When he took a shower afterwards he came back to bed and commented that I had so many perfumes and only expensive ones and we laughed about how smelly I must be to have all these perfumes. We went to bed. Had breakfast the day after and he left. That was yesterday