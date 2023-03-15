Someecards Logo
16 men share the mistakes they think women make when looking for a relationship.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 15, 2023 | 5:40 PM
1. No_Contribution_421 says:

I knew some very confident women that had their lives planned out and KNEW exactly who their type was when they'd be ready for a relationship and exactly what the ideal relationship was for them. They were so hyper-specific about what they wanted that they phased out any natural romanticism in their lives. Their relationships weren't organic attractions, just a checklist.

2. izomiac says:

Not spending enough time single. I've seen numerous female friends and coworkers go through this cycle where they stick around in a failed relationship too long, spend one - two weeks single, thinking they're going to die alone and never feel love again, then start a new relationship with the first marginally acceptable guy they find until the cycle repeats.

Sources: Reddit
