16 men share the mistakes they think women make when looking for a relationship.

1. No_Contribution_421 says:
I knew some very confident women that had their lives planned out and KNEW exactly who their type was when they'd be ready for a relationship and exactly what the ideal relationship was for them. They were so hyper-specific about what they wanted that they phased out any natural romanticism in their lives. Their relationships weren't organic attractions, just a checklist.
2. izomiac says:
Not spending enough time single. I've seen numerous female friends and coworkers go through this cycle where they stick around in a failed relationship too long, spend one - two weeks single, thinking they're going to die alone and never feel love again, then start a new relationship with the first marginally acceptable guy they find until the cycle repeats.