Everyone's threshold for saying, 'I love you' is different. Some people can say it fairly easily, while others are less comfortable with those words. How you respond to someone who says, 'I love you' if you aren't ready to say it back gets tricky.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskMen Subreddit, men share how they respond when they aren't ready to say, 'I love you' back.

They write:

1) scooter-willie says:

finger guns

2) CarltheWellEndowed says:

Tell her you want to mean it when you say it; if you said it now, it wouldn't be genuine.

3) RampantPuppy says: