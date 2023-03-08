Someecards Logo
16 women share how they filter out men they don't want to date.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 8, 2023 | 6:46 PM
Men are bad at dating. This makes it hard for women to determine if a man is worth their time. Women must use what they know about men to determine ways to distinguish the good from the bad.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, women share the criteria they use to filter out men.

They write:

1. ApprehensiveBee3971 says:

Saying 'I'd like for us to get to know each other first' works a treat.

2. FlyTerrible says:

If they start talking /writing about sexual stuff right away -if they want you to send them a lot of pictures

3. OkTranslator5418 says:

'I don't kiss the first time I see somebody, but if you want, we can go for a coffee tomorrow/next week' - around 10% of guys text the next day. I use this when meeting guys at parties and bars.

