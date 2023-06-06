18 women share the things they wished men stopped doing.

Dating men is often hard, the worst, or even yucky. So how can men learn what not to do if they want to date women? Some women took to the internet to advise men trying to date women.
They write:
1. isthishowweadult says:
Try to touch me with dirty hands. Go clean your talons first.
2. teddybearer78 says:
When you need to get past me, please don't put your hands on my waist/hips/lower back to move me aside. I don't know you. Stop touching me.
3. Idol_Luna says:
Just because a woman is not smiling, it is not your job to change that.
4. mrtipbull says:
An advice to all men, boobs don't make a honking sound when pressed. What a disappointment.
5. Kampfzwerg0 says:
Thinking that what the guys in porn do is what we want.
6. poisonselina says:
'Expressing your emotions' with angry violent outbursts.
7. Commercial_Compote35 says:
Confuse politeness or kindness with flirting.
8.No_Condition_4981 says:
Shoving their d#cks in with little to no foreplay, thinking we want rough sex.
9. Sea-Dark-4953 says:
Acting like they’re single while having a girlfriend.
10. FINDUSTRIAL says:
Please stop sending d!ck pics to random women online. It's just straight-up creepy and gross. If a woman wants to see it, she'll ask for a picture.
11.aliteralbagof_dicks says:
Calling yourself an 'alpha' or 'sigma' male. You aren’t necessarily hurting anyone by doing it, but no one takes you seriously when you talk like that.
12. webbrlx says
Being mean to girls they find unattractive
13. BW_Bird says:
If a woman tells you she's a lesbian when you're flirting, it means one of two things: 1: She is a lesbian. 2: She is pretending to be a lesbian, so you'll stop flirting with her. Either way, you should stop flirting.
14. Raaqu says:
Dismissing our safety concerns and trying to gaslight us out of taking basic precautions.
15. rebeccapupusa says:
Assuming that when we are on a mood we have our period.
16. Alternative-Tell5541 says:
Please. God. Some men don't wash their a$%es when they shower. Because it feels 'gay' Stop worrying so much about being a macho manly man. Being secure in your manhood is way hotter. Go wash your a$%.
17. fruitmachine_future says:
Spitting on the floor in public. Why do they do it?
18. GodOfLostThings says:
Your friends with vaginas are just as fully human as your friends with penises. They're not pets, or Playstations, or weird robot dolls you have to feed scripts to so they'll f&ck you, or drop on the side of the road if they don't.
They don't derive their social status from whichever friend of yours they're dating, and they don't exist on this earth specifically to entertain your friends' girlfriends. Sometimes they don't even like your friends' girlfriends.
On account of they are people, not some kind of hivemind that happily drones in the background while you and your male friends do 'Important Man Social Things For Men Only.'