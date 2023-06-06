18 women share the things they wished men stopped doing.

Dating men is often hard, the worst, or even yucky. So how can men learn what not to do if they want to date women? Some women took to the internet to advise men trying to date women.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, women share what they wished men stopped doing.

They write:

1. isthishowweadult says:

Try to touch me with dirty hands. Go clean your talons first.

2. teddybearer78 says:

When you need to get past me, please don't put your hands on my waist/hips/lower back to move me aside. I don't know you. Stop touching me.

3. Idol_Luna says: