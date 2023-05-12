Woman gets accused of faking BF, she brings furious BF to set things straight.

Ideally, you want all of your friends to get along with your partner, which is why first impressions are so important.

A first impression can make or break people's chances of getting along, so if you're the common link between them, it's important to give them a fair shake at connection. However, not all people view it this way, and the larger social circumstances are going to wildly affect how a first meeting goes.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for how she introduced her boyfriend.

She wrote:

AITA for how I introduced my boyfriend since my friends thought he was fake?