Woman angry BF 'met some girls' on solo vacation; he says 'learn how to deal.' AITA?

"I'm angry my boyfriend went alone on vacation, met some girls, and stoped comunicating with me for 2 days. AITA?"

My boyfriend (M36) and I (F33) have been together for 5 years. He recently went on vacation alone for about two weeks, which he does occasionally. However, during the last two days of his trip, he didn't communicate with me at all.

We usually exchange messages every day, so his silence made me feel insecure. Despite this, I decided to respect his space and didn't press further. On the third day, I texted asking if he was coming back that day and if he wanted to have dinner the day after.

When we went out for dinner, even before our food arrived, he told me that he had met up with a friend during his vacation, and they had met two girls. His friend seemed interested in one of them, and he had met these girls right before he stopped communicating with me.