Woman tells BF with teddy bear collection to 'grow up' and stop being 'embarrassing.'

It doesn't matter how old you are, we all need our home comforts.

Whether it's video games, baths, knitting, cooking or a soft stuffed animal to cuddle up with, it's crucial to have comforting ways Part of the intimacy of dating someone is learning and accepting all their secret soothing techniques. However, sometimes even the smallest details about someone can bring up incompatibilities.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for wanting her boyfriend to get rid of his teddy bears.

She wrote:

AITA for wanting my boyfriend to get rid of his teddy bears?