Woman tells BF with teddy bear collection to 'grow up' and stop being 'embarrassing.'

It doesn't matter how old you are, we all need our home comforts.
Whether it's video games, baths, knitting, cooking or a soft stuffed animal to cuddle up with, it's crucial to have comforting ways Part of the intimacy of dating someone is learning and accepting all their secret soothing techniques. However, sometimes even the smallest details about someone can bring up incompatibilities.
She wrote:
AITA for wanting my boyfriend to get rid of his teddy bears?
So my boyfriend is a great guy but he has about 7 different teddy bears all with names, not from childhood, he recently bought them between 3-5 years ago. He cuddles them and sometimes talks to them. He lives a normal life, makes good money, and the relationship is overall good. It’s not even like he ignores me I just find it really weird and embarrassing.