Woman disapproves of friend's BF, changes her mind, is 'shocked' he doesn't like her.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 19, 2023 | 1:02 PM
It's never a walk in the park when you don't like a friend's partner. Regardless of whether they truly deserve the side eye, or you're simply being judgmental, the palpable tension can affect group plans and even your original friendship itself.

Oftentimes, the best thing to do for the sake of a friendship is to put aside judgments and figure out if it's possible to support them without betraying your own convictions.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for assuming her friend's partner liked her even though she doesn't like him.

She wrote:

AITA for assuming my friend was keeping her partner away because I didn’t like him when actually he didn’t like me?

I (38f) have known ‘Ally’ (40f) for 15 years. We first met at work when were single and the youngest people there. We became good friends and socialized together and still do. Ally then met her partner ‘Matt’ who she is still with years later. He does not share her interests. He is an avid football supporter (UK) and very anti the rival football team.

Sources: Reddit
