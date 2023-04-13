Woman doesn't tell BF she speaks Spanish, reveals it in front of his friend, he gets mad.

Dating someone from another country can be an amazing experience. You have the chance to share different cultural heritages, exchange language, and broaden both of your perspectives of the world.

But it can also come with challenges, cultural misunderstandings, language barriers, and tensions around communication styles. Sometimes, something seemingly simple can set off a chain reaction of emotion, and you're left to untangle it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not telling her boyfriend she speaks Spanish until his friend asked her.

She wrote:

AITA for not telling my boyfriend that I speak his language?

My boyfriend, Jake (m29) and I (f27) have been seeing together for a few months now. Dave is Mexican-American but he’s currently working in Berlin where I am from.