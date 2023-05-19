Woman doesn't tell engaged cousin her fiance is a former camp fling, cousin is furious.

To tell or not to tell, that is the question. At least, that is the question when a loved one gets involved with someone you've previously hooked up with. For some, the answer is an obvious 'tell them,' why would you keep it a secret if your loved one might get involved?

For others, the past is the past and there's no sense in potentially adding drama or complication to their lives if you're no longer involved.

The question of 'tell or not tell' came up majorly in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, where a woman asked if she was wrong for not telling her cousin that her fiance was a former camp fling.

She wrote:

AITA for not telling my cousin that her fiancé was my “summer camp fling” for 3 years?