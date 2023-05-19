Woman doesn't tell engaged cousin her fiance is a former camp fling, cousin is furious.

To tell or not to tell, that is the question. At least, that is the question when a loved one gets involved with someone you've previously hooked up with. For some, the answer is an obvious 'tell them,' why would you keep it a secret if your loved one might get involved?
For others, the past is the past and there's no sense in potentially adding drama or complication to their lives if you're no longer involved.
She wrote:
AITA for not telling my cousin that her fiancé was my “summer camp fling” for 3 years?
I grew up very close to my cousin and we’ve stayed close as can be but live in different states. During my summers for several years I went to a month-long camp where the first year I was a camper, next year CIT then counselor. First year I met “Kenny” and it was instant soul-crushing love where he was literally all I thought about for a year.