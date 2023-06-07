Woman pissed to find out GF understands her private conversations in Greek. Asks, AITA?

'AITA for telling my girlfriend she should've told me she spoke my language?'

I (25F) recently started dating my girlfriend (Alexandra 29F) who was a long time acquaintance of mine at work before. We've been together for only 6 months but I've truly never been happier.

I had to go out with my cousin and asked Alex if she wanted to join me. She happily did. I'm originally Greek. So is my cousin. Sometimes we'd slide in a few words. Somewhere in the conversation, Alex started joinin in. It was a moment of shock for me because she never mentioned she spoke Greek before.

I was saying pretty basic things with my cousin then but she'd heard me speak on the phone, curse to myself and never mentioned she spoke it. I didn't say anything then but once I got to my place with Alex, I called her out on it.