Woman says 'I told you so' after friend dates ex, gets pregnant, and comes to her crying.

There are few experiences more specifically painful and frustrating than watching your friend fall for a person you know isn't it. Even worse yet - if they fall for someone you've been with, and know firsthand to be unsavory.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for saying "I told you so" after her friend got engaged to her ex and complained about him. She wrote:

"AITA warning my friend about my ex who she is now engaged to and telling her to stop complaining about things I warned her about?!"

AITA. I (25f) met Dave (26m) in college. We dated, everything was great. We got engaged and moved in together. Within 10 months I realized he had a serious issue with m@sturbation, laziness, and some other stuff. Sue (25f) has been my friend for YEARS and was supposed to be my maid of honour. She was upset about the breakup but one day called and said Dave asked her out.