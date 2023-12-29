Woman kicks BF out after he eats her allergy-specific food while she's in the shower.

Hell hath no fury like someone who discovered their special food stash was raided.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking her BF out after he ate all of her special food. She wrote:

"AITA for asking my boyfriend to leave my house after eating all my (specific to me) food?"

I (22F) had my boyfriend (24M) over last weekend. He usually asks for food and such which I'm okay with. I have many food allergies that make it hard to buy food I can eat, but I keep other things for my boyfriend to eat. This one particular night I had hopped in the shower, meanwhile, my boyfriend was going through my pantry, fridge, etc, and just grabbing whatever he wanted to eat.