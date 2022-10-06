Woman leaves boyfriend and kids at restaurant after he 'forgot' money again.

I f32 have been dating my boyfriend m36 for 9 months. He has two little children who love going out to eat. We go out once a week and each time he happens to forget his credit card to make a payment. I'd obviously end up paying since we had the kids with us. but honestly it left me broke this month and the month before.
I just received my payment for my 2nd job (part time). We agreed to go out together with the kids and I even sent him a text reminding him to not forget his credit card. He laughed it off.
At the restaurant we had ordered dinner and he let the kids order lots of new stuff on the menu which was $$$. Before we started eating I mentioned his credit card just to make sure he didn't forget it. He looked at me shocked and then started searching his pockets for a while.