Woman leaves boyfriend and kids at restaurant after he 'forgot' money again.

I f32 have been dating my boyfriend m36 for 9 months. He has two little children who love going out to eat. We go out once a week and each time he happens to forget his credit card to make a payment. I'd obviously end up paying since we had the kids with us. but honestly it left me broke this month and the month before.

I just received my payment for my 2nd job (part time). We agreed to go out together with the kids and I even sent him a text reminding him to not forget his credit card. He laughed it off.