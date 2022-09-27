Woman's day ruined after realizing she slept with her childhood youth pastor.

One night I was bored and went on tinder; I matched with an older guy (37), but he was pretty good-looking, and we got along well; the next day, we decided to meet up. I felt like I recognized him from somewhere, but it's a relatively small town, so I didn't think much of it.

We met up at a local bar, and one thing led to another, and we ended up having sex in the back of his car. I was leaving the next week, so I didn't care what had happened. The next day is the only Sunday my mom has had off since I've been there, and she wants us all to go to church.