Woman's day ruined after realizing she slept with her childhood youth pastor.

Shenuque Tissera
Sep 27, 2022 | 5:17 PM
Dating in the modern age means one-night stands. Especially when you're going back to your hometown, letting yourself go is fun for people. On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, one woman has a one-night stand that is truly one for the books.

TIFU by accidently hooking up with my former youth pastor.

I (24F) temporarily moved back home for the summer after graduating college.

One night I was bored and went on tinder; I matched with an older guy (37), but he was pretty good-looking, and we got along well; the next day, we decided to meet up. I felt like I recognized him from somewhere, but it's a relatively small town, so I didn't think much of it.

We met up at a local bar, and one thing led to another, and we ended up having sex in the back of his car. I was leaving the next week, so I didn't care what had happened. The next day is the only Sunday my mom has had off since I've been there, and she wants us all to go to church.

