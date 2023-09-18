Woman snaps on former classmate after he asks her out at the gym, 'you're repulsive.'

There's nothing quite like the audacity of someone who wronged you and has conveniently forgotten. Being approached for friendship, or worse yet - romance, by someone who used to mistreat you creates a deeply awkward position. On one hand, it never looks good to stew in resentment, but on the other hand - setting boundaries and keeping it real is important for your own dignity and mental health.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young woman asked if she's wrong for snapping on her former classmate when he asked her out. She wrote:

"AITA for calling my former b*lly 'beyond repulsive' and 'dumb as s#$t' after he kept bothering me in the gym?"

Throwaway and this happened recently so bear with me I (F18) started university this year. My school is located outside my home province, so I wasn’t expecting to see too many people from high school here. However, I did see this one guy from high school, Thomas (M18), here.